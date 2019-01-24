Sign up for our newsletter today!

Irina Shayk Wears the Shortest Shorts With Denim Thigh-Highs to Paris Couture Week

By Ella Chochrek
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk
CREDIT: Shutterstock

At Paris Haute Couture Week, some crazy outfits go down the catwalk.

But Irina Shayk’s front-row look at the Jean Paul Gaultier spring ’19 couture show on Wednesday was as wacky as anything that went down the runway.

The 33-year-old stepped out in a head-to-toe Gaultier ensemble. She wore a black velvet blazer over a see-through button-down shirt. But despite the chilly Paris temperature, Shayk ditched pants in favor of teensy denim shorts that showed off her toned legs.

Irina ShaykIrina Shayk out and about, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 23 Jan 2019Wearing Jean-Paul Gaultier Same Outfit as catwalk model Alexina Graham *9731945a
Irina Shayk heading to the Jean Paul Gaultier spring ’19 couture show.
CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

The shorts matched a pair of slouchy thigh-high boots, also done up in denim. They featured a black racing stripe down the side and black shiny material at the toe.

Shayk completed her look with an edgy check-print beret.

The extreme look may have seemed impractical, but that comes as no surprise: It was plucked straight off the runway from the Jean Paul Gaultier fall ’18 couture show.

Jean Paul Gaultier show, runway, haute couture, fashion week, fall 2018
A model walks in the Jean Paul Gaultier fall ’18 couture show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While denim thigh-high boots are a risky fashion move, the Russian model isn’t the first to try out the style.

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in July 2018 in New York when she stepped out in Versace’s take on denim boots, which featured a pocket on the sides and were belted to look like a pair of jeans. The boots had a pointed toe and a stiletto heel. The “On the Floor” singer paired the shoes with an oversized white button-down shirt and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Jennifer lopez street style, versace boots
J-Lo in New York in July 2018 wearing Versace boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

