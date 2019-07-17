Irina Shayk Rocked All the Summer Trends in a Tie-Dye Shirt & Neon Sneakers

Irina Shayk hit all the latest trends in her tie-die shirt and neon sneakers today.

The model was spotted out and about in New York City wearing yet another cool-mom look while spending quality time with her 2-year-old daughter. Shayk nailed the casual-chic look as she strolled around in her youthful-looking summer ensemble.

Irina Shayk steps out with her daughter in NYC. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The star battled the heat and humidity in a cropped tie-die T-shirt and a pair of white cutoff denim shorts. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of oval sunglasses and a thin chained necklace.

On her feet, the 33-year-old kept the colorful look consistent and rocked an eye-catching pair of the Nike Zoom X Vista Grind sneakers with a neon-green mesh lining and orange undertones. And the shoes have “dad shoe” vibes with their chunky oversized soles. (Alas, the sneakers, which retailed for $160, are sold out on Nike.com.)

Irina Shayk in NYC with her daughter Lea wearing a tie dye shirt and neon sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Shayk has recently been seen taking on the role of hands-on mom.

The supermodel was seen out yesterday with her daughter, Lea. For that outing, she took on a slightly more formal daytime look, wearing a Reformation sundress and a pair of Dr. Martens 1460 ALT Core Combat Boots. She paired the dress with a Levi’s jacket and carried a Louis Vuitton monogrammed handbag.

Irina Shayk steps out in NYC. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

