Irina Shayk Shines in See-Through Gold Dress and Spike Heels With Bradley Cooper at Golden Globes

Tonight’s Golden Globes are a big deal for Bradley Cooper: The “A Star Is Born” actor and director has the chance to pick up two statues.

But when the 44-year-old stepped out on the Los Angeles red carpet, all eyes were on his partner, model Irina Shayk.

Shayk glistened in a golden gown that put her supermodel figure on full display. Apart from the gold embellishment, the gown was sheer — with a high slit that showed off the star’s long legs.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The 33-year-old completed her glamorous ensemble with soaring golden sandals that made her (she is believed to be around 5 foot 10) seem even taller than she is. Shayk’s brunette bob was worn straight and down, and she wore natural makeup, with rose-colored lipstick.

Meanwhile, Cooper was dapper in a white tuxedo. The “Silver Linings Playbook” actor wore a black bowtie around his neck, with shiny black shoes on his feet.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

In “A Star Is Born,” Cooper plays the role of Jackson Maine, a country crooner who suffers from addiction issues despite a successful career. The character’s life changes when he meets Lady Gaga’s Ally, an aspiring songstress working as a waitress. Ally and Jackson fall in love, and her music career blossoms as her partner’s career begins to fade.

