Irina Shayk Shows How to Wear Dr. Marten Combat Boots With a Summer Dress

Irina Shayk reinvented the mom on-the-go look yesterday when out for a walk with her daughter and mother in NYC.

Irina Shayk with her daughter and mother in NYC. CREDIT: Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/Shutterst

The model ambled through the West Village with her stroller in toe, sporting a super summery outfit to beat the city heat.

Irina Shayk steps out in NYC. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Shayk stepped out in a red Reformation minidress with a white floral pattern, which she paired with a black Levi denim jacket. The star accessorized the look with a gold necklace, complete with a padlock charm and a pair of on-trend oversize hoop earrings. She carried a Louis Vuitton bag with red cherries monogramed onto the signature Vuitton pattern. And she blocked out the sun with stylish small, oval-shaped sunglasses in black.

Irina Shayk with her daughter in NYC. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the 33-year-old gave her summer look a city flare. She mixed style with comfort in a pair of 1460 ALT Core combat boots, designed with a lace-up front and two buckles that run across the top of the shoe.

Shayk hit the playground with two-year-old daughter Lea, who she and ex Bradley Cooper are co-parenting. Shayk and Cooper split up in June.

Irina Shayk at a playground in New York’s West Village. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The model went full-on mom mode as she hopped onto a playground slide to entertain little Lea.

