Irina Shayk Sports Burberry Jumpsuit, Leaving L.A. Home With a Suitcase

Irina Shayk leaving the mansion she shared with Bradley Cooper in Los Angeles on June 6.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have reportedly split after four years together. The news surfaced online yesterday, and the Russian-born supermodel was spotted leaving the L.A. home she shared with the Oscar-nominated actor toting a suitcase.

Shayk, 33, looked calm, cool and collected as she descended the stairs of their mansion wearing a sandy-colored Burberry jumpsuit, paired with edgy black combat boots. She covered her eyes with Celine sunglasses and further accessorized with oversize hoop earrings, a gold bracelet, and a backpack, also courtesy of Burberry.

Irina Shayk leaving her home with Bradley Cooper wearing a Burberry jumpsuit, combat boots and Celine sunglasses. CREDIT: Splash

Shayk, who shares a 2-year-old daughter named Lea with the “A Star is Born” actor and director, was also photographed smiling on the phone as she arrived at LAX airport. Cooper and Shayk were last seen together during a casual outing with their daughter on May 25. Both dressed in understated apparel with the cover girl in black sneakers and Cooper in flip-flops.

Irina Shayk spotted arriving at LAX airport in a sandy-colored Burberry jumpsuit paired with black combat boots. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Irina Shayk wearing black leather combat boots. CREDIT: Splash

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper out in Los Angeles with their 2-year-old daughter, Lea. CREDIT: Shutterstock

