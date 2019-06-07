Irina Shayk Sports Burberry Jumpsuit, Leaving L.A. Home With a Suitcase

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have reportedly split after four years together. The news surfaced online yesterday, and the Russian-born supermodel was spotted leaving the L.A. home she shared with the Oscar-nominated actor toting a suitcase.
Shayk, 33, looked calm, cool and collected as she descended the stairs of their mansion wearing a sandy-colored Burberry jumpsuit, paired with edgy black combat boots. She covered her eyes with Celine sunglasses and further accessorized with oversize hoop earrings, a gold bracelet, and a backpack, also courtesy of Burberry.
Shayk, who shares a 2-year-old daughter named Lea with the “A Star is Born” actor and director, was also photographed smiling on the phone as she arrived at LAX airport. Cooper and Shayk were last seen together during a casual outing with their daughter on May 25. Both dressed in understated apparel with the cover girl in black sneakers and Cooper in flip-flops.
