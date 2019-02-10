Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Wore Matching Suits to the 2019 BAFTAs

Besides the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were one of the chicest couples on the red carpet at the 2019 BAFTAs at Royal Albert Hall in London Sunday.

The supermodel and the “A Star Is Born” director both suited up for the glamorous occasion, where Cooper accepted the award for Best Original Music. Shayk hit the scene sporting a plunging black Burberry tuxedo jacket with nothing underneath and matching trousers. The 33-year-old Russian-born catwalk queen styled the menswear-inspired look with black embellished peep-toe heels, a gold pendant necklace and sparkling stud hoop earrings.

Irina Shayk wearing a black Burberry tuxedo jacket with matching trousers and embellished peep-toe heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old actor — who skipped the Grammys tonight despite his film being nominated in five categories — looked dapper in a Celine by Heidi Slimane tux and bow tie. Cooper completed his ensemble with classic black patent dress shoes.

Bradley Cooper wearing a Celine by Heidi Slimane tux and bow tie. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While accepting the BAFTA for Best Original Music, Cooper gave a shoutout to his girlfriend, with whom he shares a 1-year-old daughter. “I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year,” he joked. Shayk, in turn, gave her man a standing ovation for his win.

