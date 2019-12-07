Katy Perry, BTS and More Celebs Make a Statement at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Monochromatic and two-toned fashion ruled the red carpet at last night’s KIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

First case in point: Katy Perry. The pop star managed to stand out from the welcome mat at The Forum despite her matching all-red ensemble — complete with a bustier-top tulle dress featuring a cinched waist and inch-thick straps, pointed-toe pumps in satin and a laminated beret.

BTS, on the other hand, took the latter tack: The seven-member South Korean boy band opted for unifying black-and-white outfits styled in different ways — think a variety of black and white jackets with contrasting lapels, ties and bowties, shirts, pants and shoes. (The group later hit the stage in the same gear with a surprise appearance from Halsey.)

Billie Eilish also took on black and green bicolors from head to toe. Her roots made way for neon green highlights leading down to fluorescent-rimmed shades. She slipped into a black jacket with bright green lettering and, in contrast, green sweatpants with black text. Even more notable were the artist’s green socks paired with similarly hued Balenciaga Triple S clear-sole sneakers. (The highly coveted shoes retail for $995.)

The festive annual concert series also welcomed A-listers including Lizzo, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello and Normani.

