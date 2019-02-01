Giuliana Rancic Shares Her Style Hack That Will Elevate Your Outfits

There’s a simple hack that will elevate nearly any casual look — a pair of fierce shoes. In fact, with the right footwear, the concept can take women from workouts to wine. It’s a philosophy that TV personality Giuliana Rancic incorporates in her own wardrobe. And now, she’s helping women find the same balance between comfort and versatility with her latest apparel collection for HSN.

“I love shoes, and shoes are a really great way to dress up an outfit and take it to the next level,” Rancic told FN on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the G by Giuliana launch party held at The Beverly Hills Hotel. “I talk a lot about shoes because the outfits I design at HSN, a lot of them, the only change I make to take it from a day outfit — I’m talking day, like yoga — to nighttime is a great boot or great heel.”

Rancic recalled recently putting her style hack to the test. After enjoying a yoga session — still clad in her fitness attire — Rancic said her sister insisted they go to Craig’s restaurant, a celebrity hotspot known to attract paparazzi.

“I’m like ‘are you crazy?’ and she goes ‘it’s fine.’ So, literally I’m wearing workout clothes: I’m wearing black yoga pants or leggings with just a sweatshirt,” Rancic shared. “Those pictures came out and I look like I was dressed up. Little did people know that’s my workout outfit from 8 a.m. that I threw a coat over and some killer boots — and all eyes were on the boots. So, shoes can really change the dynamic of any outfit”.

The red carpet queen’s new line of tops, jackets and trousers, ranging from $24.90 to $119.90, debuted today on Hsn.com, and Rancic said its balance of practicality and style will resonate with busy women who want to remain chic on the go.

“I just love the HSN customer; I love what she stands for — it’s what I stand for,” she said. “She wants fashion, she wants function, she wants fun, she wants comfort. And that’s how I am.”

Rancic added that she has partnered with the network for around seven years, and the relationship allows her the freedom to create products that reflect her values.

“They give me all the creative control I want. I have amazing manufacturers. I have a design team and a print team. Together, we come up with really great, robust collections that are really affordable but great quality as well — and comfortable, very comfortable.”

