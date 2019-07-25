You Won’t Believe How Much These Celebrities Make on Instagram

Today, it seems just about everyone wants to be an Instagram influencer. But when it comes to earning top dollar for social media posts, it pays to be a celebrity with 100-plus million followers.

Hopper HQ released its third annual “Instagram Rich List” this week — and many of the top earners are in the shoe business.

For the second year in a row, Kylie Jenner nabbed the top place on Hopper’s list. The 21-year-old — who was named Forbes‘ youngest self-made billionaire this year — earns a reported $1,266,000 per post. An Adidas ambassador, Jenner sometimes shares posts promoting the brand’s sneakers, and she uses her massive IG audience (140 million followers) to promote her Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics brand.

Sister Kim Kardashian (who Hopper says earns $910,000 for each sponsored post) held tight at spot No. 4 on the list for the second consecutive year. Like Jenner, Kardashian frequently hawks her own products, including her KKW Beauty line and a sunglasses collaboration with Carolina Lemke.

In second place on this year’s list is none other than Ariana Grande, who knocked out Selena Gomez to become the No. 1 most-followed woman on Instagram, with an audience of nearly 160 million. The Reebok ambassador and face of Givenchy scores a reported $996,000 for each paid post.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the world’s most-followed Instagrammer with a fandom of 173 million, scores $975,000 for each post, Hopper says. The Portuguese soccer star has a lifetime deal with Nike.

Meanwhile, Gomez — who works with Puma and Coach — comes in fifth place on Hopper’s list, earning $886,000 for each ad.

Here is the full list of the top 10 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram:

Kylie Jenner (140 million followers): $1,266,000 per post Ariana Grande (159 million followers): $996,000 per post Cristiano Ronaldo (173 million followers): $975,000 per post Kim Kardashian (143 million followers): $910,000 per post Selena Gomez (153 million followers): $886,000 per post Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (148 million followers): $882,000 per post Beyoncé (129 million followers): $785,000 per post Taylor Swift (119 million followers): $748,000 per post Neymar (122 million followers): $722,000 per post Justin Bieber (115 million followers): $722,000 per post

