Hoka One One Sneakers Are Having a Major Celeb Moment

With fans like Pippa Middleton, Reese Witherspoon and Britney Spears, Hoka One One is having a major moment.

Middleton has become a particularly big fan of the California-based brand, almost exclusively sporting it for athletic activities like jogging and hiking. The University of Edinburgh alum was clad in the label’s T-shirt and Clifton 5 sneakers alongside her dogs and infant son Arthur this month. The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister has been into the shoes since at least June 2017, when she wore them for a run with husband James Matthew during their honeymoon.

Pippa Middleton wearing Hoka One One sneakers while walking with her son and dogs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like Middleton, Britney Spears has been a fan of Hoka One One since 2017, frequently posting images and workout videos of herself in the brand’s wares. The “Toxic” singer posted an August 2017 video of herself doing an outdoor workout clad in the Clifton 3 sneaker with an orange sports bra and magenta shorts.

Reese Witherspoon has emerged as a major fan of the sneaker brand, too. The “Big Little Lies” actress wore the Bondi 6 silhouette for a run with a friend in June. She teamed her blue and purple kicks with a tank top and cropped leggings.

Reese Witherspoon in blue and purple Hoka One One sneakers with a friend in June. CREDIT: MEGA

Hoka One One was founded in 2009 by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard, when the former Salomon employees developed an athletic sneaker with an outsized sole and extra cushioning — allowing the wearer to run faster downhill. Acquired in 2013 by Deckers Brands (parent to Ugg, Teva and Sanuk), the brand has continued to grow, adding a roster of sponsored athletes and increasing its footwear and apparel offerings.

These days, Hoka One One is selling well at running stores — with customers loving the brand’s unique cushioning and its carbon plate style, the Carbon X.

