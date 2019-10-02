Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hillary Clinton’s Kitten Heels Give Her Toes Room to Breathe With Chelsea for ‘The View’

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton
View Gallery 36 Images

When it comes to style, there’s nothing wrong with the classics — just ask the Clinton ladies.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton sported never-fail style combos complete with simple pumps today as they headed to ABC Studios in New York for an appearance on daytime talk show “The View.”

Hillary Clinton, white tunic top, black flare-legged pants, black kitten heels, low heeled pumps, shoe style, arrives at the ABC Studios this morning to make an appereance at The View in New York CityPictured: Hillary ClintonRef: SPL5119849 021019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Hillary Clinton wears white checked top, flared pants and black kitten heels to “The View” Oct. 2.
CREDIT: Splash News

Hillary sported a white checked tunic top over black, flare-legged pants. The former Secretary of State completed her look with a pair of shiny black pointy-toed kitten heels. The shoes featured cutouts around the toebed that enhanced the breathability around her piggies.

Hillary Clinton, the view, shoe style, street style, celebrity style, kitten heel, low heeled pumps, flare legged pants
A closer look at Hillary Clinton’s kitten heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Chelsea sported a navy knee-length dress under a tan trench coat. For footwear, the Stanford University alum went with nude power pumps.

Related

Chelsea & Hillary Clinton Step Out in Western-Inspired Boots 

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Shoes After Tumbling Down the Stairs -- Twice -- in India

Hillary Clinton Falls in Heels -- Now She's Got a Broken Toe

Chelsea Clinton, navy dress, trench coat, legs, nude power pumps, stilettos, celebrity style, shoe style, arrives at the ABC Studios this morning to make an appereance at The View in New York CityPictured: Chelsea ClintonRef: SPL5119851 021019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Chelsea Clinton in a trench coat and nude pumps in New York Oct. 2.
CREDIT: Splash News

Set on a stiletto heel, the shoes feature a shiny patent leather upper and a rounded toe. The shoes appeared to be a tried-and-true staple of Chelsea’s wardrobe, as she’s been spotted in similar looking heels many times over the years. The shoes also show some scuffs and puckering, telltale signs of wear and tear.

Chelsea Clinton, celebrity style, nude pumps, power pumps, shoe style, legs, feet,
A closer look at Chelsea Clinton’s scuffed-up pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News

The Clinton family is one of America’s best known political families, and the women have developed a reputation for power dressing. While Hillary lost the 2016 presidential election, she helped bring back the pantsuit by wearing it throughout her campaign. Hillary and Chelsea are currently on the talkshow circuit as they promote their book, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

Click through the gallery to see Hillary Clinton’s style during her 2016 presidential campaign.

Want more?

Chelsea & Hillary Clinton Step Out in Western-Inspired Boots

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Shoes After Tumbling Down the Stairs — Twice — in India

Chelsea Clinton On Her Scuffed Heels: ‘They’re Really Comfortable’

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad