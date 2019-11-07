Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hilary Duff Teams Silver Platforms With Her Green Pantsuit at Love Leo Rescue Event

By Ella Chochrek
Love Leo Rescue 2nd Annual Cocktails for A Cause, Los Angeles, USA – 06 Nov 2019
Gabrielle Union
Busy Philipps
Jessica Alba
Delilah Hamlin
Stars came together to celebrate a cause near and dear to their hearts last night: dogs.

Hilary Duff, Victoria Justice and Olivia Munn dressed to impress at the Cocktails for a Cause gathering in Los Angeles at the Rolling Greens Nursery, where they raised money for Love Leo Rescue, a non-profit foster-based rescue organization.

Duff looked stylish in a green pantsuit, which she teamed with one of fall’s biggest shoe trends: platforms. The silhouette adds a height boost with more support than a stiletto. The “Lizzie McGuire” star wore strappy silver sandals with a chunky platform heel, showing off a red pedicure on her feet.

Hilary Duff, green pantsuit, silver sandals, celebrity style, and Sasha AbelsonLove Leo Rescue 2nd Annual Cocktails for a Cause, Rolling Greens, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Hilary Duff in a green pantsuit and silver sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Hilary Duff, platforms, green pantsuit, silver sandals, celebrity style, and Sasha AbelsonLove Leo Rescue 2nd Annual Cocktails for a Cause, Rolling Greens, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Nov 2019
A close-up look at Hilary Duff’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Munn wore a Giambattista Valli dress with a floral print, sheer panelling and long sleeves. Although her dress was designer, the “Office Christmas Party” actress opted for affordable Aldo boots to complete her look.

Olivia Munn, giambattista valli dress, aldo boots, celebrity style, Love Leo Rescue 2nd Annual Cocktails for a Cause, Rolling Greens, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Nov 2019Wearing Giambattista Valli
Olivia Munn in Giambattista Valli and Aldo shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Olivia Munn, black boots, giambattista valli dress, aldo boots, celebrity style, Love Leo Rescue 2nd Annual Cocktails for a Cause, Rolling Greens, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Nov 2019Wearing Giambattista Valli
A closer look at Olivia Munn’s Aldo boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Victoria Justice posed for photos in a sweater with a dog printed across the stomach, black skinny jeans and shiny black, pointed-toe boots. The “Victorious” alum accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Victoria Justice, dog sweater, black pants, black boots, celebrity style, Love Leo Rescue 2nd Annual Cocktails for a Cause, Rolling Greens, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Victoria Justice in a dog sweater and black boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Victoria Justice, dog sweater, black pants, black boots, celebrity style, Love Leo Rescue 2nd Annual Cocktails for a Cause, Rolling Greens, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Nov 2019
A detail shot of Victoria Justice’s black boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other guests included Maddie Ziegler and Whitney Cummings.

Love Leo Rescue is based in Los Angeles and provides medical care, training and other services to help dogs find their forever homes. Over 1,000 animals have been spayed and neutered to date. To get involved or to make a donation, visit Loveleorescue.org.

