Hilary Duff’s on Mommy Duty in All Neutrals With Gold-Accented Givenchy Sandals

A day after she and Matthew Koma wed in their Los Angeles backyard, Hilary Duff was spotted out and about with daughter Banks.

The 32-year-old actress wore an all-neutral ensemble today as she ran errands in L.A. Duff wore a beige Alexander Wang sweater with crystal-embellished cuffs ($895 on Intermixonline.com) teamed with black boyfriend jeans that had frayed hems.

Hilary Duff wears a neutral outfit with Givenchy sandals out and about in Los Angeles, Dec. 22. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Hilary Duff’s Givenchy slides. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the “Lizzie McGuire” lead went with Givenchy 4Logo slide sandals (available to purchase at Nordstrom.com now for $695). The shoes feature a gold Givenchy monogram across the leather upper, with a flat sole and a trendy square toe. The open-toed silhouette was perfect for showing off Duff’s pedicure.

Givenchy 4G logo sandal slides. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

The “With Love” singer wore her hair pulled back into a bun and accessorized with oversize gold hoops.

Meanwhile, 1-year-old Banks looked adorable in a gray sweater with colorful pompoms and charcoal-colored gym shorts. The toddler completed her look with glittery gray Converse All-Star sneakers (marked down on the brand’s site from $40 to just under $30).

Hilary Duff out and about with daughter Banks in Los Angeles, Dec. 22. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to her off-duty shoe wardrobe, Duff likes to keep things casual. Flat shoes abound, such as Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, Nike Revolution trainers and Ancient Greek Eleftheria sandals.

In addition to Banks, the Disney star has a 7-year-old son, Luka, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

