Winnie Harlow, Slick Woods & H.E.R. Kick Off Coachella in Summery Ugg Styles

A number of famous faces stepped out for an exclusive party in Palm Springs, Calif., hosted by Ugg celebrating its partnership with Desert X and artist Iván Argote last night. Models like Winnie Harlow and Slick Woods, as well as Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R. were all on hand for the event, which served as a kickoff to Coachella weekend.
Woods, 22, who recently became a first-time mom, hit the bash in an ab-baring look consisting of a bra top and black Karl Kani track pants. She accessorized with sunglasses, a Karl Kani fanny pack and an assortment of jewelry. On her feet, Rihanna’s muse rocked Ugg’s Dune slides for men in gray. The $100 sandals are crafted from suede and come with adjustable nylon side straps.
Meanwhile, Winnie Harlow showed off her own belly-baring ensemble complete with Ugg’s chunky Neutra sneakers. The Canadian model, 24, paired the white neoprene kicks, which go for $100, with colorful Human Alien pants and a neon green Palm Angels crop top. She pulled things together with silver chains, sunglasses on her head and a bright red lip.
Elsewhere, H.E.R. donned a chic burnt-orange outfit paired with Ugg’s new Le Fluff platform sandals in black. The summer-ready style comes with a price tag of $140 and is also available in baby pink, an orangey red hue and cream. The 21-year-old “Hard Place” singer added huge gold hoop earrings and her signature sunglasses.
Flip through the gallery to see how Uggs have evolved over the years.
Watch FN’s cover shoot video with Selena Gomez.
Want more?
Jennifer Lopez Wears Ugg Boots With a Cozy Robe on ‘Hustlers’ Movie Set