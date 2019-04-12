Winnie Harlow, Slick Woods & H.E.R. Kick Off Coachella in Summery Ugg Styles

A number of famous faces stepped out for an exclusive party in Palm Springs, Calif., hosted by Ugg celebrating its partnership with Desert X and artist Iván Argote last night. Models like Winnie Harlow and Slick Woods, as well as Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R. were all on hand for the event, which served as a kickoff to Coachella weekend.

Woods, 22, who recently became a first-time mom, hit the bash in an ab-baring look consisting of a bra top and black Karl Kani track pants. She accessorized with sunglasses, a Karl Kani fanny pack and an assortment of jewelry. On her feet, Rihanna’s muse rocked Ugg’s Dune slides for men in gray. The $100 sandals are crafted from suede and come with adjustable nylon side straps.

Slick Woods wearing Karl Kani track pants with Ugg’s Dune slides for men in gray. CREDIT: BFA

Meanwhile, Winnie Harlow showed off her own belly-baring ensemble complete with Ugg’s chunky Neutra sneakers. The Canadian model, 24, paired the white neoprene kicks, which go for $100, with colorful Human Alien pants and a neon green Palm Angels crop top. She pulled things together with silver chains, sunglasses on her head and a bright red lip.

Winnie Harlow wearing a Palm Angels crop top with colorful pants and chunky Ugg Neutra sneakers. CREDIT: BFA

Elsewhere, H.E.R. donned a chic burnt-orange outfit paired with Ugg’s new Le Fluff platform sandals in black. The summer-ready style comes with a price tag of $140 and is also available in baby pink, an orangey red hue and cream. The 21-year-old “Hard Place” singer added huge gold hoop earrings and her signature sunglasses.

H.E.R. wearing a burnt-orange look with black Ugg Le Fluff platform sandals. CREDIT: BFA

