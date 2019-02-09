Cardi B’s Sister Hennessey Carolina Wore the Shortest Miniskirt to Jeremy Scott’s Fall 2019 Show

Jeremy Scott’s fashion shows are always filled with daring looks — so it comes as no surprise that the designer’s guests would experiment with their front row style.

At tonight’s show during New York Fashion Week, Cardi B’s sister, Hennessey Carolina, commanded attention in a leggy look. The 23-year-old sported a white, orange and black mesh miniskirt, which she paired with a matching jacket.

Hennessey Carolina wears a zip-up minidress with oversized glasses in the front row at the Jeremy Scott fall ’19 show on Feb. 8. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

The “Love and Hip & Hop: New York” star completed her look with a pair of orange-tinted glasses and oversize hoop earrings.

Elsewhere, model Coco Rocha turned heads in a playful ensemble. The 30-year-old wore an orange and purple patterned crop top with matching leggings. She added a whimsical element to her look with two bright pink scrunchies in her hair.

Coco Rocha wears a printed set in the front row at the Jeremy Scott fall ’19 show on Feb. 8. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Courtney Love proved that leopard-print really is a neutral, stepping out in a minidress with the animal-print on it. She wore sheer black stockings underneath as she battled the New York chill.

Courtney Love wears a leopard-print look in the front row at the Jeremy Scott fall ’19 show on Feb. 8. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Rich The Kid attended the show in a graphic T-shirt printed with a cartoon character. He teamed the childlike shirt with a pair of bold gold pants. The rapper finished off his look with a series of chains and a thick watch.

Rich The Kid wears a shearling coat with gold pants in the front row at Jeremy Scott. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

