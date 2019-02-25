Sign up for our newsletter today!

Helen Mirren Wore ‘Stripper Heels’ to the 2019 Oscars

By Claudia Miller
helen-mirren-oscars-stripper-heels
Serena Williams
Tessa Thompson
Glenn Close
Letitia Wright
While Helen Mirren’s gown and glittering jewelry may be the first thing you notice tonight about her 2019 Oscars’ look in L.A., there’s a show-stopping pair of platform PVC heels hiding under her Schiaparelli dress.

The designer ensemble is a long-sleeve, floor-length gown made of different shades of pink tulle.

helen mirren, oscars
Helen Mirren arrives at the 2019 Academy Awards in a Schiaparelli gown and platform heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
helen mirren, oscars
Helen Mirren arrives at the 2019 Academy Awards in a Schiaparelli gown and platform heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
helen mirren, pleaser heels
A closer look at Helen Mirren’s heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her heels were an eye-catching pair of platform clear heels that gave her an extra boost to her 5-foot 4 stature.

The actress has never been one to shy away from her love of the fan-titled “stripper heels;” they have been her go-to for red carpet footwear style for years now.

“Four-inch platforms give you great height and make your legs look unbelievably long,” she told Woman & Home magazine back in 2010. “I used only to be able to get them in stripper shops, but now you can buy them everywhere — although, unfortunately, that means everyone else has discovered the trick too.”

helen mirre, jason momoa
Helen Mirren and Jason Momoa present an award during the 2019 Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

See all of the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2019 Academy Awards here.

