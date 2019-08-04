Heidi Klum Goes Barefoot for Her Wedding in Capri

Heidi Klum got married over the weekend aboard a private luxury yacht in the island of Capri, Italy. The supermodel and TV host wed her beau, German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, in an off-the-shoulder white embroidered gown with puffed sleeves and lace detailing. She skipped the footwear altogether, preferring to go barefoot for the special occasion.

Klum, making her grand entrance. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Klum spent the day before aboard a smaller sailboat with Kaulitz as part of the pre-wedding festivities. The pair was spotted kissing and drinking rosé while taking in the Capri scenery. On that occasion, Klum opted for a white lace dress from Alessandra Rich’s Spring 2019 collection. Again, she went barefoot.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz kissing on a boat ahead of their wedding. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Klum celebrated her post-wedding nuptials with an after-party at La Fontelina restaurant in Capri. She was spotted drinking white wine while wearing tortoiseshell sunglasses and gold jewelry. She kept the theme of white dresses going with a halter maxi dress with a blue bathing suit underneath.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at their wedding party at La Fontelina restaurant. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are seen at their after wedding party at La Fontelina restaurant.Even though she went barefoot for most of her wedding festivities, Klum is known for her red carpet looks and sexy stilettos. She loves wearing strappy sandals and sky-high pumps from brands like Guiseppe Zanotti, Christian Louboutin, and Jimmy Choo. At the 2019 Grammys, she arrived at the red carpet in a daring Stephane Rolland minidress and Jimmy Choo sandals.

Heidi Klum at the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

