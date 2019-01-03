11 Times Heidi Klum Wore the Leggiest Looks on the Red Carpet

It’s no surprise Heidi Klum isn’t afraid to show some skin on the red carpet. She was nicknamed “The Body,” after all.

A red carpet fixture, the supermodel has a signature style, which consists of wearing leggy looks and statement shoes.

For instance, in March last year, Klum was seen on-set for “America’s Got Talent” wearing Giuseppe Zanotti’s G-heel. She paired the unique sandals, which are a specially sculptured stiletto, with matching sequined short shorts and blazer in red.

Heidi Klum in Giuseppe Zanotti’s G-Heel. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

While she is often seen wearing minidresses, Klum is also a fan of gowns with an extremely high-slit.

At the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards in January, the model stepped out wearing a Georges Hobeika dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes. The sexy look featured cutouts, a deep v-neck and a slit so high that not only did it hit Klum’s hip, but it also gave way for the perfect shoe shot.

Heidi Klum at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards wearing a Georges Hobeika dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes. CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

And of her most glamorous leggy look in 2018 came in the summer. Klum hit the carpet at Ocean Drive‘s 25th Anniversary Swimsuit Issue celebration in July wearing Giuseppe Zanotti metallic gold pumps and a sparkling gold sequin Greta Constantine minidress, which put her long legs on display.

Heidi Klum wearing Giuseppe Zanotti gold pumps and a Greta Constantine dress at the Ocean Drive Magazine 25th Anniversary Swimsuit Issue celebration in Miami in July 2018. CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

