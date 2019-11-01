Heidi Klum’s Scary Halloween Costume Includes Gruesome, Bloody Boots

Halloween is Heidi Klum’s own holiday — and we’re all just living in it.

The supermodel, who is known for her outrageous costumes every year, hosted her 20th annual Halloween Party in New York last night. Her look for the event was a gory, skeletal mix of an alien and a zombie with exposed brains, bones and more.

The process of applying the costume and the makeup took over 12 hours as Klum shared live videos on Instagram and with Amazon Prime Video, which sponsored the bash.

On her bone-chilling feet, she wore a gruesome thigh-high boot that resembled a bare leg and foot in a platform sandal with a cuff that resembled a shackle.

Also in attendance was Jonathan Van Ness, who channeled the musical and upcoming feature film “Cats” in a set of furry boots.

The “Queer Eye” star was joined by a few other big names, including actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka, who went as The Row designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Models Taylor Hill and Elsa Hosk also walked the red carpet in their own unique looks, with Hill in combat boots and Hosk in tall platform PVC sandals.

