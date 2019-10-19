Sign up for our newsletter today!

Heidi Klum Brightens Up LA in a Bold Yellow Look

By Allie Fasanella
Heidi Klum looked reminiscent of the sun yesterday during an outing in Los Angeles.

The former supermodel was photographed sporting a bright yellow jacket and matching trousers from German brand Lala Berlin’s fall ’19 collection, which was founded by Leyla Piedayesh in 2004.

She styled the sleek, sporty look with a plain white tee and crisp white low-top sneakers featuring a classic lace-up design.

Heidi Klum wearing a bright yellow look from Lala Berlin with crisp white sneakers in Los Angeles.
The 46-year-old, who wed German musician Tom Kaulitz in Capri, Italy, this August, also carried a large yellow leather bag featuring a green H alphabet charm from Chaos. Her illuminating ensemble was made complete with a pair of gold-tinted sunglasses.

 

Heidi Klum photographed out and about in L.A. on Friday.
Klum’s Pecki drawstring pants go for €279 while her Johann coat retails at €299. Meanwhile, her Bottega Veneta open weave basket tote costs nearly $10,000. The “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” judge took to Instagram today to share her bold monochromatic outfit with her 6.7 million followers. “Happy Weekend,” she captioned the post, along with a slew of yellow emojis.

