Sign up for our newsletter today!

Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky & More Celebs at Gucci Resort 2020 Show

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles
Gucci Resort 2020 Front Row
Gucci Resort 2020 Front Row
Gucci Resort 2020 Front Row
Gucci Resort 2020 Front Row
View Gallery 23 Images

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has no trouble getting the stars to come out.

The front row at the Italian label’s resort 2020 runway show in Rome, Italy yesterday was filled with A-listers in on-point looks.

A$AP Rocky showed off his street style prowess in oversized everything: a pastel button-up shirt, stuffed animal-adorned jeans and a plaid robe. For shoes, the rapper went with black quilted slides, which he layered over tan socks.

ASAP RockyGucci Cruise 2020 show, Arrivals, Rome, Italy - 28 May 2019
A$AP Rocky
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Naomi Campbell turned heads in a plunging black dress with gold trim. Her shoes were golden ankle-strap sandals with a soaring stiletto heel.

Naomi CampbellGucci Cruise 2020 show, Arrivals, Rome, Italy - 28 May 2019
Naomi Campbell
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana also selected gold sandals for the occasion, choosing a T-strap style with stud detailing and a pin-thin heel. The actress paired the shoes with a white ruffled dress that featured gold buttons on the bodice.

Related

Gucci Makes a Pro-Choice Political Statement on the Runway at Its Cruise 2020 Show

What Gucci Can Teach Other Companies About Handling Scandals

10 Brands That Are Immune to Culturally Insensitive Controversies

Zoe Saldana and Marco PeregoGucci Cruise 2020 show, Arrivals, Rome, Italy - 28 May 2019
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Elton John was spotted in an embellished gray jacket, printed pants and sparkly Gucci sneakers. The “Rocketman” producer wore his signature tinted shades to complete the look.

Sir Elton John with David FurnishGucci Cruise 2020 show, Arrivals, Rome, Italy - 28 May 2019
Sir Elton John (L) with David Furnish
CREDIT: Vincenzo Landi/Shutterstock

Harry Styles looked like a total rockstar as he entered the venue, wearing a cream-colored suit with a sleeveless white shirt underneath. The androgynous pop star accessorized with rings (that brought attention to his pastel nail polish) and John-esque pink-tinted sunglasses.

Harry StylesGucci Cruise 2020 show, Arrivals, Rome, Italy - 28 May 2019
Harry Styles
CREDIT: Shutterstock

But Styles, who stars in Gucci’s latest fragrance campaign and co-hosted the Met Gala alongside Michele, didn’t sit front row at the show. Instead, he watched the whole thing from backstage — the ultimate power move.

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the front row at Gucci resort 2020.

Watch the video below to see Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas discuss her success.

Want more?

Gucci Makes a Pro-Choice Political Statement on the Runway at Its Cruise 2020 Show

What Gucci Can Teach Other Companies About Handling Scandals

Why Gucci Is Getting Backlash Again

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad