Harry Shum Jr.’s Most Dapper Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Harry Shum Jr. knows a thing or two about red carpet style.

Famous for his portrayals of Mike Chang on “Glee” and Magnus Bane on “Shadowhunters,” the 36-year-old has been pulling off stylish red carpet looks for nearly a decade.

At the People’s Choice Awards in November, Shum Jr. nabbed the award for Male TV Star of 2018. He took to the stage wearing an Emporio Armani suit with an unexpected diamond print on the jacket. He accessorized with a pair of stylish white Gola Classics sneakers, adding a little sparkle to his look with a shiny pin fastened to his lapel.

Harry Shum Jr. in a patterned blazer, skinny trousers and white sneakers at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Aside from his work on the small screen, Shum Jr. played the role of Charlie Wu in “Crazy Rich Asians,” one of 2018’s biggest hits. For the premiere, he sported a cream-colored Brunello Cucinelli suit with black dress shoes.

Harry Shum Jr.<br />attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Crazy Rich Asians” in August. CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstoc

While the actor often experiments with his suits — playing with unexpected colors and accessories — he is also willing to return to the classics. At the 2013 SAG Awards, where he and the “Glee” cast were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Shum Jr. wore a black tuxedo with shiny dress shoes.

Harry Shum Jr., wearing a tuxedo, arrives at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2013. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Shum Jr. isn’t afraid to test out a more casual red carpet look, either. He wore a dressed-down look at the Teen Choice Awards in August, wearing an Asos white polo shirt and blue and gold striped trousers. He finished his stylish ensemble with a pair of Lori Blu slippers.

Harry Shum Jr. and wife Shelby Rabara at the<br />Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

