Halsey Proves That More Is More When It Comes to the Tie-Dye Trend

You couldn’t have missed Halsey today on the street outside London’s Global Radio, where she was spotted in a rainbow-hued ensemble that commanded serious attention.

The singer-songwriter, whose full name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, stepped out in eye-catching tie-dyed co-ords by independent boutique Lisa Says Gah and trusty white ankle boots.

Halsey arrives on set at London’s Global Radio. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The form-fitting set came with a matching turtleneck top — which appeared to have been cropped to reveal Halsey’s taut abs — and mid-waist sweats that stopped just above the ankle.

Her booties began right at the pant seam, featuring a pointed toe, stiletto heel and an all-white base.

A closer look at Halsey’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For accessories, the 25-year-old cinched a gold belt around her waist as a body chain. A pair of multicolored heart-shaped earrings, green eyeshadow with white winged liner and dark auburn chin-length hair completed her vibrant look.

Halsey’s appearance comes a week after the star confirmed her relationship with “American Horror Story” actor Evan Peters on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She also recently made headlines on Monday’s red carpet at the MTV European Music Awards in Spain, where she posed in a Peter Pilotto abstract floral print minidress and Jimmy Choo’s crystal-strapped Shiloh stiletto sandals.

