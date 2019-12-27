Halsey Jets Off in Star-Studded Boots + Fishnet Tights

Halsey is flying in style.

The “Without Me” singer posed in a private jet wearing a graphic T-shirt, a tie-dyed fuzzy jacket and fishnet tights. Tights are a bold and on-trend way to spice up a look and are favored by Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga and more.

The entertainer matched the not so typical travel wear to a pair of black pointed-toe, over-the-knee boots adorned with stars on the cuff.

The 25-year-old captioned the post: “Swipe for a surprise. Hope everyone had a great holiday. Now let’s get this New Year’s business on a roll. I have an album to put out, capisce?”

Before all the Christmas festivities started drawing to a close, Halsey attended a holiday event last week wearing a sleek Vivienne Westwood suit that she matched to classic black pumps.

