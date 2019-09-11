Halsey Pairs a Purple Pajama Set With Crystal-Covered Stilettos for Savage x Fenty Show

Halsey gave her pajamas a seriously elevated twist yesterday at the Savage x Fenty runway show during New York Fashion Week spring ’20.

The pop star wore a silky purple pajama set from the lingerie brand, which consisted of a long-sleeved button-down top and matching shorts.

Halsey on the red carpet at the Savage x Fenty show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rather than choose a cozy pair of slippers to complete her bedtime look, the “Bad at Love” singer selected crystal-covered sandals set on a slim stiletto heel. The ankle-strap shoes were perfect for showing off a knife tattoo on Halsey’s calf.

A detail shot of Halsey’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like Halsey, Kacey Musgraves opted for a Savage x Fenty pajama look, choosing a green and blue zebra-striped set with a purple sports bra underneath.

Kacey Musgraves at Savage x Fenty. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The country star completed her look with a pair of pointy-toed black pumps from Manolo Blahnik.

A shot of Kacey Musgraves’ pointy-toed pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Rihanna didn’t wear a look from either Savage x Fenty or her LVMH-backed designer brand, Fenty. Instead, the “Love on the Brain” singer sported star-adorned Manolo Blahnik sandals teamed with an Alexandre Vauthier fall ’19 couture dress.

Rihanna at her Savage x Fenty show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Rihanna’s Manolo Blahnik sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Halsey was on the list of performers for the show, joining a star-studded lineup that also included Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Migos, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe. Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls all walked in the show.

The runway show will be streamed on Amazon Prime on Sept. 20, but the collection is already available on the site now.

