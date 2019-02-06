Halsey Goes Red, White and Blue in Chanel High-Top Sneakers

Halsey steps out in New York.

Following last night’s State of the Union address, Halsey looked patriotic in red, white and blue, thanks to her freshly cut and dyed hair.

The singer stepped out in New York in a bright blue sweatshirt and sweatpants set from Adaptation that color-coordinated with her neon eyeshadow.

Halsey steps out in New York in a blue sweatsuit and Chanel high-top sneakers, Feb. 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Halsey’s high-top Chanel sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The finishing touch of her tricolor look was her white and black accented high-top Chanel sneakers, evident from the brand’s famous double C logo on the side of the foot.

The 24-year-old shared the ensemble on Instagram, captioning it: “mod Pokémon trainer at SNL rehearsals.”

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, is starring in and performing on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. Her stylist, Zoe Costello, shared a look from the show’s promotions on her Instagram.

The shot shows the singer posing with her new hair in a little black dress, fur coat and a pair of white Western-style booties.

