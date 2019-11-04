Halsey Pairs Abstract Florals With Crystal-Covered Sandals + More Stars at MTV EMAs

The MTV European Music Awards were held in Seville, Spain yesterday — and there was no shortage of stylish looks on the red carpet.
Halsey pulled out all the stops in a Peter Pilotto minidress with an abstract floral print.
The A-lister teamed her dress with Jimmy Choo’s Shiloh sandals, which have a suede upper, a slim stiletto heel and crystal-covered straps. The eye-catching sandals retail for just under $1,300 and can be purchased on Nordstrom.com.
Halsey wore her hair in a braid going down one shoulder and accessorized with Area jewels.
Elsewhere, Dua Lipa commanded attention in an all-black look straight off the Dion Lee spring ’20 runway. The “New Rules” singer wore a black dress with a corset-style top, layering garters underneath.
Like Halsey, Lipa seleted Jimmy Choo shoes. Her choice? Black booties with a trendy, exaggerated square toe. Called the Mica, the boots are available on Farfetch.com for around $1,000.
Joan Smalls went with a spring ’20 look, too, choosing a black bralet and silky pink skirt from Brandon Maxwell’s latest collection. For shoes, the supermodel selected pointy-toed see-through pumps, perfect for showing off her red pedicure.
On the men’s end, K-pop group NCT 127 were dapper in coordinated black tuxedos and bow ties. The classic looks came complete with simple black shoes.
Click through the gallery to see more stars on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV EMAs.
Want more?
Halsey Pairs a Purple Pajama Set With Crystal-Covered Stilettos for Savage x Fenty Show
Halsey Looks Like a Goth-Glam Princess in a Sensual Lacey Dress & Sandals at the BBMAs
Halsey Gives BTS Sparkling Pink ‘Luv’ Bracelets Before Billboard Music Awards Performance