Sign up for our newsletter today!

Halsey Pairs Abstract Florals With Crystal-Covered Sandals + More Stars at MTV EMAs

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Halsey
Dua Lipa at the 26th MTV EMAs
Joan Smalls at the 26th MTV EMAs
Becky G at the 26th MTV EMAs
Nicole Scherzinger at the 26th MTV EMAs
View Gallery 47 Images

The MTV European Music Awards were held in Seville, Spain yesterday — and there was no shortage of stylish looks on the red carpet.

Halsey pulled out all the stops in a Peter Pilotto minidress with an abstract floral print.

Halsey, mtv emas, european music awards, peter pilotto dress, tattoos, celebrity style, red carpet, area jewelry, jimmy choo shoes, sandals, pedicure, legs, Halsey26th MTV EMA, Arrivals, Seville, Spain - 03 Nov 2019Wearing Peter Pilotto Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *10417021c
Halsey in a Peter Pilotto minidress and Jimmy Choo shoes.
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The A-lister teamed her dress with Jimmy Choo’s Shiloh sandals, which have a suede upper, a slim stiletto heel and crystal-covered straps. The eye-catching sandals retail for just under $1,300 and can be purchased on Nordstrom.com.

halsey, jimmy choo shoes, crystal shoes, mtv european music awards, emas, red carpet, celebrity style, pedicure, tattoo, feet, stilettos
A close-up look at Halsey’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Halsey wore her hair in a braid going down one shoulder and accessorized with Area jewels.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa commanded attention in an all-black look straight off the Dion Lee spring ’20 runway. The “New Rules” singer wore a black dress with a corset-style top, layering garters underneath.

Dua Lipa, dion lee spring 2020, black dress, stockings, garters, jimmy choo boots, square toes, celebrity style, red carpet, mtv european music awards, emas, 26th MTV EMA, Arrivals, Seville, Spain - 03 Nov 2019Wearing Dion Lee Same Outfit as catwalk model *10407034ap
Dua Lipa in Dion Lee and Jimmy Choo shoes.
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Like Halsey, Lipa seleted Jimmy Choo shoes. Her choice? Black booties with a trendy, exaggerated square toe. Called the Mica, the boots are available on Farfetch.com for around $1,000.

Dua Lipa, jimmy choo shoes, boots, square toes, black booties, red carpet, celebrity style, mtv emas, european music awards
A closer look at Dua Lipa’s Jimmy Choo boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joan Smalls went with a spring ’20 look, too, choosing a black bralet and silky pink skirt from Brandon Maxwell’s latest collection. For shoes, the supermodel selected pointy-toed see-through pumps, perfect for showing off her red pedicure.

Joan Smalls, brandon maxwell dress, spring 2020, crop top, bralet, skirt, legs, abs, red carpet, celebrity style, 26th MTV EMA, Arrivals, Seville, Spain - 03 Nov 2019Wearing Brandon Maxwell Same Outfit as catwalk model Candice Swanepoel *10403744ai
Joan Smalls in a Brandon Maxwell dress and clear shoes.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Joan Smalls, red carpet, mtv european music awards, EMAs, celebrity style, clear shoes, pedicure, toes, anklet
A close-up look at Joan Smalls’ see-through shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the men’s end, K-pop group NCT 127 were dapper in coordinated black tuxedos and bow ties. The classic looks came complete with simple black shoes.

NCT 127, MTV EMAs, celebrity style, tuxedos, 26th MTV EMA, Arrivals, Seville, Spain - 03 Nov 2019
NCT 127 in tuxedos at the MTV EMAs.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV EMAs.

Want more?

Halsey Pairs a Purple Pajama Set With Crystal-Covered Stilettos for Savage x Fenty Show

Halsey Looks Like a Goth-Glam Princess in a Sensual Lacey Dress & Sandals at the BBMAs

Halsey Gives BTS Sparkling Pink ‘Luv’ Bracelets Before Billboard Music Awards Performance

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad