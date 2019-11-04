Halsey Pairs Abstract Florals With Crystal-Covered Sandals + More Stars at MTV EMAs

The MTV European Music Awards were held in Seville, Spain yesterday — and there was no shortage of stylish looks on the red carpet.

Halsey pulled out all the stops in a Peter Pilotto minidress with an abstract floral print.

Halsey in a Peter Pilotto minidress and Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The A-lister teamed her dress with Jimmy Choo’s Shiloh sandals, which have a suede upper, a slim stiletto heel and crystal-covered straps. The eye-catching sandals retail for just under $1,300 and can be purchased on Nordstrom.com.

A close-up look at Halsey’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Halsey wore her hair in a braid going down one shoulder and accessorized with Area jewels.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa commanded attention in an all-black look straight off the Dion Lee spring ’20 runway. The “New Rules” singer wore a black dress with a corset-style top, layering garters underneath.

Dua Lipa in Dion Lee and Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Like Halsey, Lipa seleted Jimmy Choo shoes. Her choice? Black booties with a trendy, exaggerated square toe. Called the Mica, the boots are available on Farfetch.com for around $1,000.

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s Jimmy Choo boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joan Smalls went with a spring ’20 look, too, choosing a black bralet and silky pink skirt from Brandon Maxwell’s latest collection. For shoes, the supermodel selected pointy-toed see-through pumps, perfect for showing off her red pedicure.

Joan Smalls in a Brandon Maxwell dress and clear shoes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Joan Smalls’ see-through shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the men’s end, K-pop group NCT 127 were dapper in coordinated black tuxedos and bow ties. The classic looks came complete with simple black shoes.

NCT 127 in tuxedos at the MTV EMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

