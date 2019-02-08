Halsey Performs in the Shortest Shorts & Boots That Look Like Jewelry During NYFW

Halsey performs at the Saks Fifth Avenue main floor opening event.

Halsey helped Saks Fifth Avenue kick off New York Fashion Week in a big way last night.

The 24-year-old star took to the stage at the brand’s floor opening clad in a glittery blazer, teensy black shorts and boots.

Halsey (L) wears teensy shorts with knee-high embellished boots at a Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week event with Lupita Nyong’o on Feb. 7. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The hitmaker sang “Without Me,” “Bad at Love” and “Closer” — apologizing for how overplayed “Closer” was when it came out. Halsey recalled taking Ubers and having the drivers turn off the radio so she wouldn’t have to listen to her single with the Chainsmokers.

The songstress’ footwear perfectly matched her jacket. She came out in suede knee-high boots with crystal embellishment.

A closer look at Halsey’s knee-high crystal-embellished boots. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Halsey announced that she’s in New York to host “Saturday Night Live,” promising she’ll be funnier on the show since the writers were responsible for the jokes.

Also in attendance at Saks was “Black Panther” actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Lupita Nyong’o at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week event. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Nyong’o looked glamorous in a black and white striped Balmain minidress, which she paired with black ankle-strap Jimmy Choo Lucy pumps with silver detailing. The Yale University alumna carried a leopard-shaped Judith Leiber clutch and wore geometric Graziela earrings.

A closer look at the Jimmy Choo heels Lupita Nyong’o had on. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Nicky Hilton commanded attention in a cream and gold collared minidress, which she teamed with classic nude pumps.

Nicky Hilton wears a white and gold minidress with nude pumps, CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

