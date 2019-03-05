Halsey’s Legs Look Super-Long in the Shortest Shorts and Pointy Pumps at ‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere

There’s no need for superpowers when a pair of super-short shorts and sexy power pumps are all the style weapons you need. Pop star Halsey arrived for the “Captain Marvel” premiere in Hollywood, Calif., tonight looking ready to kick butt in an outfit that had some villainous vibes.

Halsey poses at the “Captain Marvel” premiere in black patent leather pumps. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Detail of Halsey’s pumps. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The musician posed for photos in head-to-toe black leather, including a cropped double-breasted coat with matching shorts and patent pumps on a sky-high heel.

Halsey CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

But it seems her best accessories were her legs. The hitmaker’s tiny shorts teamed with pointed-toe heels added an illusion of extra height and miles-long stems when she made her way into the screening.

Brie Larson wears a floor-length gown with star-embellished sandals. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Detail of Brie Larson’s sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the star of the actioner took the opposite approach to her look. Brie Larson, the titular hero, sparkled in an ethereal gown and heels designed in a starry theme.

The Oscar winner’s taupe dress had a shimmery white tulle overlay embellished in beaded stars. The celestial motif continued down to her feet, where she had on sandals that incorporated four delicate straps around the toe and a large star around the heel.

Gemma Chan also attracted eyes with her colorful outfit. The actress embraced different textures and colors when she hit the carpet in a one-shoulder pleated top that stretched down to the floor. Adding to the eye-catching effect was a pair of pants in iridescent fringe with metallic pumps that also had a touch of an iridescent finish.

Other guests included actors Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle, musician Gavin Rossdale and Olympian Laurie Hernandez.

“Captain Marvel” arrives in theaters on Friday.

See more of Halsey’s red carpet style.

Want more?

Halsey Goes Red, White and Blue in Chanel High-Top Sneakers

Brie Larson Looks Like a Superhero in a Dramatic Blue Cape and Sandals With an Invisible Trick at ‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere

Brie Larson Arrives at Women In Film Awards in Louboutins She Can’t Stop Wearing