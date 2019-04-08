Halsey Rocks London in a Studded Jacket With Distressed, Dirty-Looking Sneakers

Two days after giving a powerful speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend’s Place gala in L.A., Halsey was captured arriving in London today.
The “Bad at Love” singer, who was honored at the gala and opened up about her time being homeless as a teen in New York City, was photographed wearing an all-black look with her bodyguard.
The 24-year-old pop star dressed in a black leather motorcycle jacket featuring studded detailing paired with black and white joggers and distressed white sneakers. Halsey accessorized her low-key ensemble with mirrored frames, earrings, a watch and a thick cream-colored headband.
At the gala Saturday night, Halsey hit the red carpet in black pumps and a matching sultry latex dress courtesy of designer Alex Perry.
