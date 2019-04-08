Sign up for our newsletter today!

Halsey Rocks London in a Studded Jacket With Distressed, Dirty-Looking Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
halsey-red-hair-blue-sweat
Two days after giving a powerful speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend’s Place gala in L.A., Halsey was captured arriving in London today.

The “Bad at Love” singer, who was honored at the gala and opened up about her time being homeless as a teen in New York City, was photographed wearing an all-black look with her bodyguard.

halsey street style
Halsey arriving in London wearing a black outfit on Monday.
The 24-year-old pop star dressed in a black leather motorcycle jacket featuring studded detailing paired with black and white joggers and distressed white sneakers. Halsey accessorized her low-key ensemble with mirrored frames, earrings, a watch and a thick cream-colored headband.

halsey street style
Halsey wearing a studded black leather moto jacket with black sweatpants and white sneakers.
At the gala Saturday night, Halsey hit the red carpet in black pumps and a matching sultry latex dress courtesy of designer Alex Perry.

halsey shoes
A close-up look at Halsey wearing dirty white low-top sneakers with black laces.
halsey, alex perry, Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend’s Place gala
Halsey wearing Alex Perry on the red carpet at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend's Place gala Saturday.
See Halsey’s red carpet style statements.

