Halsey Looks Like a Goth-Glam Princess in a Sensual Lacey Dress & Sandals at the BBMAs

Halsey made a stylish arrival on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas tonight.

The “Bad at Love” singer stepped out in a black and blue strapless dress with a low neckline and dangerously high slit. The dress featured sheer detailing in flattering places, highlighting Halsey’s toned figure.

Halsey at the 2019 BBMAs. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

For footwear, the 24-year-old reached for ankle-strap sandals with gold buckle detailing and a shiny patent leather finish.

A close-up look at Halsey’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She went for a goth-glam vibe with her beauty look, going for a bold dark blue lip.

The A-lister will sing “Boy With Luv” tonight alongside BTS.

Prior to her performance with the K-pop group, Halsey gifted the BTS boys friendship bracelets. Each of the bandmates received a sparkly pink bracelet from the star, who frequently sports the feminine color.

Related Best-Dressed Celebs on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet 14 Celebs With Sandals That Sizzled on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Cardi B Flaunts Toned Abs in Crop Top and Shiny Crystals From Head to Toe

Halsey posing on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other performers at the BBMAs include the Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie and Billie Eilish. Kelly Clarkson — who is hosting the show for the second straight year — also is slated to sing.

Cardi B leads the nominations with 21. She’s followed by Post Malone and Drake, who have 17 each.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities arriving on the red carpet at the 2019 BBMAs.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at FN’s cover shoot with Meek Mill.

Want more?

Ciara Goes for the Leggiest Look With Her Cute Son Future on Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Taylor Swift Pops in Ruffled Minidress With Glittery Sandals and More Celebs at the 2019 BBMAs

How to Watch the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Livestream for Free