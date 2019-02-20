Halle Berry Looks Like a Golden Goddess in a Metallic Minidress and Brian Atwood Heels

Halle Berry had a golden moment at last night’s annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old actress dazzled in a shimmery metallic strapless dress by Sebastian Gunawan featuring a dramatic textured effect and exaggerated peplum skirt that accentuated her hourglass figure. She gave her gold look the perfect finishing touch with matching Brian Atwood sandals. The flirty heels were embellished with delicate 3-D flower ornaments.

Halle Berry wears Brian Atwood heels at the 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brian Atwood’s flower-trimmed sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Brian Atwood

The “Extant” star was on hand to present a career achievement award to veteran costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who has worked on such groundbreaking films as “Black Panther,” “Selma,” “Amistad” and “Malcolm X.” Before introducing Carter, Berry — who was joined onstage by “Black Panther” actress Danai Gurira — fondly reminisced about working with the creative talent on her very first film, 1991’s “Jungle Fever.”

Halle Berry, joined by Danai Gurira (R), presents costume designer Ruth E. Carter (L) with her award. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I did play Viv the crack ho,” Berry joked to the audience. “[My costume look was] a nasty-a** brass and a miniskirt. But that costume helped me be the very best crack ho that I could be.”

After a hiatus last year, Berry is set to return to the big screen this spring in the latest installment of the “John Wick” franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves as a super-assassin on the run after killing a member of an international assassins guild. Reeves teams up with Berry’s character, Sophia, to fight off the many hit men and women looking to nab the $14 million price tag that’s been put on his head. The movie is set to premiere in U.S. theaters on May 17.

