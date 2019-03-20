Hailey Bieber and Her Best Friend Launch Their Collection for Roxy Sister

Hailey Bieber and one of her best friends, Kelia Moniz, have merged their backgrounds — Bieber a supermodel and Moniz a professional surfer, into a new collaboration for Roxy Sister.

The duo celebrated the apparel collection’s launch last night in Malibu, Calif., and both wore pieces from their new line, which is available now at Roxy.com and in stores. Bieber was in a bodysuit and jeans, while Moniz was in a full Roxy Sister ensemble.

Kelia Moniz (L) and Hailey Bieber pose at the launch of their new Roxy Sister collection, March 19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roxy

A closer look at the shoes that Kelia Moniz (L) and Hailey Bieber wore to their Roxy Sister launch event. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roxy

For footwear, Bieber chose a pair of pointed-toe PVC heels with double gold ankle straps.

Moniz went with a set of white booties with a chunky heel and pointed toe, though she told FN her go-to shoe is a comfy sneaker.

“I am a 100 percent sneaker girl, and I wear sneakers to the beach, which most people don’t, especially in Hawaii. I wear sneakers to the bar, I wore sneakers to my wedding,” explained Moniz.

Kelia Moniz (L) and Hailey Bieber at the launch of their Roxy Sister collection, March 19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roxy

Bieber echoed the comfort-first philosophy. “We really love to be comfortable,” she explained. “Wearing something like sneakers from day to night can look really chic with a dress.”

Bieber shared a shot with her best friend this week modeling pieces from their collection, saying: “Blind trust is only for best friends #ROXYxSister @roxy @keliamoniz.”

See Hailey Baldwin’s best shoe moments.

Want more?

Hailey Bieber Does the Pantless Trend Again in the Fiercest Slouch Boots