Hailey Bieber Wows in a Revealing Sparkling Minidress at The Times Square Edition Grand Opening

By Claudia Miller
By Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

Hailey Bieber took the plunge in a glittering minidress for last night’s grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel in New York.

The sparkly look from Tom Ford featured a deep-cut front covered by a barely-there crisscross pattern as well as long sleeves and a short hemline.

hailey bieber, times square edition, sparkly dress
Hailey Bieber arrives at the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel in New York, March 12, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
hailey bieber, The Times Square Edition hotel, heels
A closer view of Hailey Bieber’s heels at the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Hailey matched the glitter of her dress to her heels. The model wore a set of black patent slingbacks with the pointed-toe coated in silver glitter.

She attended the opening for Edition’s newest location in the heart of the city alongside some of her famous best friends, including Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk and Joan Smalls.

kendall jenner, elsa hosk, joan smalls, hailey bieber, nyc hotel opening
(L-R): Elsa Hosk, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Joan Smalls attend the grand opening of The Times Square Edition hotel in New York, March 12, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Instagram, Bieber shared a shot of Smalls giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek at the event, captioning it: “thanks @timessquareedition @editionhotels.”

thanks @timessquareedition @editionhotels 💋

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

