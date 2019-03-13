Hailey Bieber Does the Pantless Trend Again in the Fiercest Slouch Boots

Hailey and Justin Bieber have taken over the New York social scene, from coffee dates to extravagant parties to their daily outings leaving her apartment in Brooklyn.

Today, the married couple was caught by paparazzi heading out wearing two types of looks. Justin went more casual in a neon hoodie, khaki joggers and a yellow trucker hat from his line House of Drew. For footwear, he wore suede slip-ons ($595) in tan featuring a bandana and chain-link detail by Amiri. Hailey dressed up for the occasion in an oversized turtleneck, a blazer-style black trench coat and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Justin, in Amiri slip-ons, and Hailey Bieber step out of her apartment in Brooklyn, New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Justin Bieber, in Amiri slip-ons, and Hailey Baldwin’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The pop star’s wife took an upscale approach to her style in a set of heeled square-toe boots; the over-the-knee leather style had a textured feel as they slouched and tied at the top.

Hailey is a fan of the pantless look, often teaming a pair of fierce thigh-high boots with a long sweater — embracing what she describes as a tomboy style.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities who love the no-pants trend.

Want more?

Justin Bieber Wears a Crazy Colorful Look for Therapy With Hailey Baldwin