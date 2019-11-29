Hailey Bieber Had a Comfy Thanksgiving Outing in Nike

Hailey Bieber, 23, stepped out in Nike shoes on Thanksgiving. The model was spotted wearing a pair of the brand’s versatile Free TR8 shoes.

The sneakers have a mesh construction and integrate Nike’s Ultra Flywire cables with the laces for greater midfoot support. Created with high-performance training in mind, the foam and mesh collar, along with the full inner sleeve, provides a sock-like fit for breathable comfort.

Nikes are known for their signature soles that are constructed to facilitate and enhance one’s athletic performance. These sneakers have deep grooves and cutouts for a more flexible fit and wear. The shoes also have a second layer of foam cushioning for a more secure fit and comfort. There are rubber pods embedded in the shoe to provide high-quality traction.

The Calvin Klein campaign star styled the shoes alongside a pair of black Nike running shorts and an oversized purple Champion sweatshirt. The TV personality also wore a white baseball cap from Drew House, her husband, Justin Bieber’s clothing line, which debuted last January. She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

The model has been an avid wearer of the brand’s sneakers. This month she has been wearing her trusty pair of Nike Air Force 1s on several occasions. From taking a walk around Los Angeles with her husband to going on a bike ride with the musician, these white sneakers seem to be her casual shoe of choice at the moment.

Alongside her staple sneaker, this workout look underscores Hailey’s affinity for the brand and her street style star status, which previously earned her the title as the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year.