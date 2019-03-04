Sign up for our newsletter today!

See Hailey Bieber Show Off Husband Justin’s New Clothing Line During Paris Fashion Week

Hailey Bieber is keeping it all in the family. On Sunday night in Paris, the model stepped out in a camel ensemble from husband Justin Bieber’s new clothing line, Drew House, for multiple Fashion Week events.

The monochrome corduroy outfit is currently sold out on the brand’s e-commerce website, but originally retailed for $298.

Drew, which is inspired by Justin Bieber’s middle name and manufactured in Los Angeles, is a unisex line and features oversized, relaxed-fit pieces. And the brand’s aesthetic certainly fits his wife’s style.

Hailey, who took home FN’s Style Influencer of the Year award in 2018, has been known for her “tomboy-chic” look. She told FN last year, “I like boys’ clothes. There’s something super-cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.”

Earlier on Sunday, she was spotted in another noticeable ensemble, sporting a neon yellow Matthew Adams Dolan piece. Wearing no pants and an oversized tailored shirt is a Bieber signature. Rather than wearing her typical go-to shoes such as combat boots or sneaker, she elevated the outfit with a pair of Jimmy Choo Helix pumps.

See more of Hailey Baldwin’s best shoe moments.

