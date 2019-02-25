Hailey Baldwin’s Winter Workout Outfit Includes Super-Chunky Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin was spotted leaving Flywheel Sports in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood Monday.

The model was appropriately bundled up for the outing — she dressed in a cropped black puffer jacket paired with white sweatpants, black socks and chunky black suede sneakers with a thick sole. The 22-year-old newlywed topped things off with a black beanie and hoop earrings.

Hailey Baldwin spotted leaving Flywheel Sports in Tribeca Monday. CREDIT: Splash

Baldwin constantly rotates her sneaker collection. Less than a week ago, she was seen sporting $1,119 Off-White white Off Court 3.0 leather sneakers as well as Chloe Sonnie high-tops on the same day.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a cropped black puffer with white sweatpants and chunky black sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Last night, the Adidas model got a new tattoo courtesy of Jon Boy. Mrs. Bieber had a tiny diamond tatted on her neck.

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin wearing chunky black suede lace-up sneakers with a bulky sole. CREDIT: Splash

Scroll through the gallery to check out more of Hailey Baldwin’s street style.

Want more?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Twin in Brightly Colored Oversize Coats, Sweats and Trendy Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Pours on the Punk With Pink Hair, Yeezy Dad Shoes & an Oversized Blazer

What to Wear With Adidas Yeezy Shoes: 7 Women’s Fashion Tips Inspired By Celeb Street Style