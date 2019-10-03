Hailey Baldwin Goes Grunge in ‘Wife’ Jacket & Fierce Boots to the Movies

Hailey Baldwin sported an edgy look — with a personalized touch — for a movie date with husband Justin Bieber last night in Los Angeles.
The 22-year-old model looked chic in a custom Celine leather jacket with the word “wife” written in script across the back. She teamed the jacket with rolled-up, light-wash jeans.
Baldwin kept the grungy, ’90s-inspired look going with her shoes: Tabitha Simmons x Brock Collection lace-up boots. Set on a 3.6-inch architectural heel, the booties have a pointed toe and a shiny black upper. They’re available to shop on Tabithasimmons.com for $1,190.
The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year completed her look with Celine sunglasses and Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.
“She is definitely ahead of her time. She has her own style. She doesn’t jump on trends, and because of that, girls look to emulate her,” Simmons told FN of Baldwin. “Hailey has grown into herself and has become more confident. She has a great spirit about her and is so positive. She’s also a chameleon. One minute she can wear something sexy and then the next just look really cool.”
While Baldwin went for a look with some edge, Bieber opted for a sportier ensemble. The “Baby” pop star wore a purple T-shirt from his Drew House brand with mint green sweat shorts. He completed his look with white rubber Crocs clogs and a bucket hat.
