Hailey Baldwin Makes the Case for Head-to-Toe White After Labor Day

Labor Day may have come and gone, but Hailey Baldwin is still wearing head-to-heel white.

The 22-year-old model was spotted out and about in Los Angeles yesterday clad in the blanche hue. She sported an oversized button down shirt and skirt from Maison Margiela’s fall ’19 collection. (Both pieces are available on Net-a-Porter.com; the skirt costs $395, while the shirt is $750.)

Hailey Baldwin wearing Maison Margiela and Louboutin in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mega

A close-up shot of Baldwin’s Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Mega

For footwear, the “Drop the Mic” co-host went with a pair of white satin Christian Louboutin stilettos. The pumps boast a 4-inch heel and a pointed-toe silhouette. They’re available to shop on Net-a-Porter’s website for $695.

Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies pump. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

The A-lister completed her look with Jennifer Fisher’s gold hoop earrings and her go-to Celine sunnies.

While white after Labor Day is often thought of as a major no-no, the old decree isn’t followed by all of fashion’s elite. In recent years, sartorially savvy women like Gigi Hadid and Meghan Markle have been spotted in the hue after September — and style icon Coco Chanel was known to wear it all year long.

If the no-white rule is weather-based, there’s no reason it need apply in sunny Los Angeles, as current temperatures are reaching upwards of 80 degrees.

“If you feel good, look good and have the confidence to pull it off, by all means please do,” celebrity stylist Adam Ballheim told FN of year-round white. “Summer weather lasts after Labor Day, and summer style can too.”

