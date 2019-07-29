Hailey Baldwin Shows How to Dress Down a Pantsuit With Sneakers

All-white looks are trending for summer — but Hailey Baldwin gave hers a colorful twist.

The 22-year-old hit the streets of West Hollywood, Calif. yesterday wearing a white pantsuit with multicolored Off-White sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin in a white pantsuit with Off-White sneakers. CREDIT: Mega A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Off-White sneakers. CREDIT: Mega Baldwin wore a cropped white tank top and wide-legged Bec + Bridge pants with an oversized blazer by Isabel Marant (marked down by 50% from $1,110 to $555 on Net-a-Porter’s website).

For footwear, the supermodel went with Off-White’s Off-Court sneakers, which feature the brand’s distinct red zip-tie, logo detail and bright PVC trims. The exact style is available at ModaOperandi.com for $660.

The Off-White Off-Court sneaker. CREDIT: Moda Operandi

Baldwin completed her look with oversized Celine sunglasses, gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and a Jacquemus shoulder bag ($725 on Ssense.com).

When it comes to street style, the “Drop the Mic” co-host is a fan of what she calls the “tomboy chic” look, often teaming pieces from the men’s department with more feminine silhouettes.

“I like boys’ clothes,” she told FN in a 2017 cover interview. “There’s something super-cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.”

When she’s not on duty, Baldwin tends to favor comfy styles from brands such as Adidas and Dr. Martens.

