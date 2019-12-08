Hailey Baldwin’s Unexpected Styling Combo? Vinyl Pants and Pointed-Toe Pumps.

Hailey Baldwin mastered mix and match with her latest outfit.

The 23-year-old model sported a stylish look in West Hollywood, Calif. that was equal parts classic and edgy.

Baldwin wore an oversize, checkered blazer layered over an Are You Am I corset top and skinny vinyl Rag & Bone pants ($484 on Farfetch.com).

Hailey Baldwin out and about in West Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Drop the Mic” co-host kept things simple, choosing tan pumps that appeared to be fabricated in suede. The pumps boasted a slim stiletto heel, a pointed toe and low-cut sides.

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The supermodel accessorized with gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, a By Far mini bag and Oliver Peoples sunglasses.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in West Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 7. CREDIT: MEGA Baldwin has developed a reputation as a street style star over the years, thanks to her willingness for experimentation and trendsetting choices. She was named FN’s Style Influencer of the Year in 2017.

“It’s about not being afraid to mix things together,” Baldwin told FN of her wardrobe. “Being comfortable is really important. Even if I’m in heels, I make sure I’m in sweats or not something that’s super-tight from top to bottom. I also like doing something really simple, such as wearing a minidress with thigh-high heels because I like that ’90s long-leg vibe.”

In terms of shoes, the A-lister has been spotted in a wide range of styles from brands such as Jimmy Choo, Nike and Off-White.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Looks So Cozy in This Oversized Beige Outfit With Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Does a Modern Spin on Princess Diana’s Oversized Blazer-and-Boots Combo

Hailey Baldwin Dresses Down a Pantsuit With a Hoodie & Her Go-To Nike Sneakers