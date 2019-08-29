Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Shows How Versatile Vans Sneakers Are With Two Very Different Looks

By Ella Chochrek
Vans sneakers go with a wide range of looks — just ask Hailey Baldwin.

The 22-year-old wore two different pairs of the skatewear company’s shoes yesterday in Los Angeles, teaming the first with a flirty, feminine ensemble and the second with a casual, streetwear-inspired outfit.

Hailey Baldwin wears a Reformation outfit with Vans sneakers in Los Angeles Aug. 28.
Hailey Baldwin wears a Reformation outfit with Vans sneakers in Los Angeles Aug. 28.
CREDIT: MEGA
A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin's Vans sneakers.
A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Vans sneakers.
CREDIT: Mega
 

For her first look, Baldwin wore a mustard-colored tank top and flower-embroidered high-rise jeans. Both pieces were from Reformation; the top is $38 and the pants are $128.

The model’s shoes were a pair of black Vans Old Skool sneakers. The classic kicks have a textile and leather upper with a rubber sole. The shoes are on sale at Nordstrom.com for $55.

Vans Old Skool, black sneakers, Nordstrom
Vans Old Skool sneakers.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

She finished off her look with a pair of neon green Gucci sunglasses ($375 on Shopbop.com) and Chanel logo earrings.

Later in the day, Baldwin switched into another outfit as she stepped out for church with husband Justin Bieber. The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year wore Off-White sweats ($433 on Farfetch.com), a yellow Balenciaga T-shirt ($450 on Luisaviaroma.com) and an oversized leather jacket.

Hailey Baldwin wears red Vans sneakers as she exits church with Justin Bieber on Aug. 28.
Hailey Baldwin wears red Vans sneakers as she exits church with Justin Bieber on Aug. 28.
CREDIT: Splash News

Her second pair of kicks were bold red Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers with checkerboard foxing tape between the canvas upper and the rubber outsole. The shoes are available to shop on Tillys.com for $65.

Vans Sk-8, sneakers, red shoes
Red Vans Sk-8 sneakers.
CREDIT: Tillys.com

In recent months, Baldwin has chose Vans several times, including at a Coachella event in April. Other celebrity fans of the brand include Gwen Stefani, Kristen Stewart and Anwar Hadid.

Flip through the gallery for Hailey Baldwin’s best shoe moments.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Hailey Baldwin’s FN cover shoot.

