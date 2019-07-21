Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Show Off Their ’90s-Inspired Style at Church

The ’90s has been a major fashion influence in the past few years, and it seems both Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are into the trend. The husband-wife duo wore coordinated looks — which seemed simultaneously so 1995 and so 2019 — for a trip to church in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Baldwin sported a tan and black Adidas tracksuit consisting of a cropped jacket and high-waisted bottoms. The supermodel kept the retro theme going with her kicks, choosing white Balenciaga track sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber heading to church. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Balenciaga kicks. CREDIT: Splash News

The lace-up kicks boast a high-tech design, with a multilayered cage and a trendy, chunky heel. They’re available at Nordstrom.com for $895.

A Balenciaga track sneaker in white. CREDIT: Nordstrom

The “Drop the Mic” co-host pulled together her look with the ultimate ’90s-inspired accessory: a white hair scrunchie, thick gold hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher and a black leather satchel with gold hardware from Balenciaga.

Meanwhile, Bieber channeled the oversized streetwear trend of the decade in a big lilac graphic T-shirt with baggy corduroy pants in the same shade; both items were from his House of Drew label.

Justin Bieber wore Off-White x Nike sneakers while out with wife Hailey Baldwin. CREDIT: Splash News

A detail shot of Justin Bieber’s Nike x Off-White shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the “Cold Water” singer selected Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1s in white. The style dropped in early 2018 and boasts Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh’s signature deconstructed markings, including tag detailing and the sneaker model written with quotation marks on the upper.

As with all Off-White x Nike releases, the sneakers quickly sold out, but they’re available to shop on the resale market. StockX carries the shoes with a starting price of $2,165.

Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1 “White.” CREDIT: Nike

