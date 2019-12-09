Hailey Baldwin Gives Sweats + Slippers an Office-Chic Twist in LA

Only Hailey Baldwin could manage to make sweatpants and slippers look office-appropriate.

The 23-year-old model pulled off the seemingly impossible feat — thanks to the help of some snazzy accessories — while en route to a CBD spa in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Baldwin wore a cropped cable-knit sweater teamed with high-waisted, cream-colored trousers that appeared to be made of cashmere. While the pants were technically sweats, Baldwin made them surprisingly stylish by rolling her pant cuffs and adding a belt at the waist.

Hailey Baldwin wears Balenciaga square-toe mules in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Balenciaga mules. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the A-lister kept the comfy vibe going, selecting Balenciaga slip-on mules. While the shoes were casual, they got an elevated twist courtesy of a black leather upper, a trendy square toe and a gold-tone embossed logo. The mules are available to shop on Ssense.com for $695.

Balenciaga square-toe mules. CREDIT: Ssense

The “Drop the Mic” co-host accessorized her outfit with a Tiffany and Co. cross necklace, Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and her favorite Celine sunglasses. She carried a croc-embossed Staud handbag (marked down by 40% to $195 on Nordstrom.com).

Hailey Baldwin wears Balenciaga square-toe mules in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to her personal style, Baldwin told FN she likes to go for a “tomboy-chic” aesthetic.

“I like boys’ clothes,” she said in a 2017 cover story. “There’s something super- cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.”

