Hailey Baldwin Turns Heads in Edgy Skintight Pants and Off-White Sneakers for Shopping Trip

By Ella Chochrek
Hailey Baldwin proved her street-style chops while on a Barney’s shopping trip in New York today.

The 22-year old stepped out in a black turtleneck sweater and skintight leather pants. She draped a camel-colored Paul & Joe coat over her shoulders as she braved the 30-degree New York weather.

Hailey Baldwin wears a Paul & Joe coat, skinny leather pants and Off-White sneakers on Feb. 10 in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the model selected black high-top sneakers from Off-White. The shoes feature textured mesh and leather with appliquéd logos and bright orange tag detailing. They retailed for $650 but are sold-out now.

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Off-White high-tops.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 2017 FN covergirl accessorized with a black knit beanie and wore her blond locks down. Her only jewelry was her engagement ring.

Baldwin left her phone screen unlocked, revealing that her screensaver is a sweet childhood picture of husband Justin Bieber.

Later in the day, the “Drop the Mic” co-host linked up with Bieber for a trip to Hillsong Church.

The “What Do You Mean” singer showed off his own relaxed, oversize style with a casual look.

Justin Bieber exits church in a varsity jacket and high-top sneakers on Feb. 10.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 24-year-old sported a green and gold varsity jacket over a purple patterned hoodie and black and white track pants. The pop-star completed his look with a pair of black and white high-top sneakers that he wore unlaced.

