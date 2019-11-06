Hailey Baldwin Wears Satin Pajamas With License Plate-Inspired Vans Sneakers in LA

Hailey Baldwin wore a comfy-chic outfit yesterday out and about in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old model sported an Alexander Wang satin pajama-like set consisting of a button-up shirt and high-waisted pants. She wore the shirt mostly unbuttoned for a casual, “just woke up” vibe.

Hailey Baldwin wears an Alexander Wang outfit with Vans Rhude sneakers Nov. 5. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Vans x Rhude sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, Baldwin went with Vans x Rhude’s retro-inspired sneaker collab. The skate brand and streetwear label collaborated on kicks with California license plate-inspired detail on the foxing. The Vans x Rhude shoes are available on Farfetch.com for $205.

Vans x Rhude sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Baldwin accessorized with Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings ($295 on the designer’s site) and a Staud croc-embossed bag ($322 on Farfetch.com).

The A-lister is known for her street style — and when it comes to shoes, she likes to mix things up. She has chosen footwear in recent months from brands such as Amina Muaddi, Nike and Balenciaga.

On Halloween, the “Drop the Mic” co-host was spotted out and about in an edgy look complete with trend-forward shoes.

Hailey Baldwin wears Kurt Geiger Carvela Goddess sandals on Oct. 31. CREDIT: Splash News

Baldwin draped an oversized leather jacket over a black tank top and Levi’s mom jeans. But the star of her outfit was on her feet: a pair of Kurt Geiger Carvela Goddess sandals. The stilettos have a 3.5-inch heel, a snake-print upper and a toe-ring.

A close-up at Hailey Baldwin’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Both snake-print and big-toe sandals are major trends for fall ’19. The shoes are available on the Kurt Geiger website, selling also in beige and blue colorways.

Kurt Geiger Carvela Goddess sandals in black. CREDIT: Kurt Geiger

