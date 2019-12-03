Hailey Baldwin Dresses Down a Pantsuit With a Hoodie & Her Go-To Sneakers

Pantsuits aren’t only for the office — just ask Hailey Baldwin.

The 23-year-old model dressed down her pantsuit with a hoodie and sneakers yesterday to run errands in Los Angeles.

Baldwin wore a red suspended shoulder jacket and matching straight-leg trousers ($795 on Nordstrom.com) from Balenciaga. She layered the jacket over a gray hoodie for a more dressed-down vibe.

Hailey Baldwin in a Balenciaga pantsuit and Nike Air Force 1s in Los Angeles, Dec. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As of late, the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year has frequently been spotted in Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and she stuck with the silhouette yesterday.

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Nike Air Force 1s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Air Force 1 features a leather upper, silver hardware and rubber outsole; it was initially launched in the 1980s as a basketball shoe before becoming a lifestyle silhouette. The sneaker is available on Nike.com for $90.

Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Nike.com

Baldwin accessorized her look with a croc-embossed Staud handbag (marked down on Nordstrom.com from $325 to $195), Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and Celine sunglasses.

Hailey Baldwin in a Balenciaga pantsuit and Nike Air Force 1s in Los Angeles, Dec. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Throughout the fall, Baldwin has frequently been spotted in Nike Air Force 1s. For instance, she wore the shoes on Oct. 15 with inside-out Maison Margiela pants in Los Angeles.

Hailey Baldwin wears Mm6 Maison Margiela pants with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on Oct. 15. CREDIT: MEGA She wore them again on Nov. 15 with a bomber jacket and black pants, rewearing them the next day with a sweatsuit for a bike ride with husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on Nov. 16. CREDIT: Mega

Other go-to sneakers for the star include Adidas Continental 80s and Vans Old-Skools.

