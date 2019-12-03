Hailey Baldwin Dresses Down a Pantsuit With a Hoodie & Her Go-To Sneakers

Pantsuits aren’t only for the office — just ask Hailey Baldwin.
The 23-year-old model dressed down her pantsuit with a hoodie and sneakers yesterday to run errands in Los Angeles.
Baldwin wore a red suspended shoulder jacket and matching straight-leg trousers ($795 on Nordstrom.com) from Balenciaga. She layered the jacket over a gray hoodie for a more dressed-down vibe.
As of late, the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year has frequently been spotted in Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and she stuck with the silhouette yesterday.
The Air Force 1 features a leather upper, silver hardware and rubber outsole; it was initially launched in the 1980s as a basketball shoe before becoming a lifestyle silhouette. The sneaker is available on Nike.com for $90.
Baldwin accessorized her look with a croc-embossed Staud handbag (marked down on Nordstrom.com from $325 to $195), Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and Celine sunglasses.
Throughout the fall, Baldwin has frequently been spotted in Nike Air Force 1s. For instance, she wore the shoes on Oct. 15 with inside-out Maison Margiela pants in Los Angeles.
She wore them again on Nov. 15 with a bomber jacket and black pants, rewearing them the next day with a sweatsuit for a bike ride with husband Justin Bieber.
Other go-to sneakers for the star include Adidas Continental 80s and Vans Old-Skools.
Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s sneaker style.
Want more?
Hailey Baldwin Does the High-Heeled Thong Sandal Trend in Miami
Hailey and Justin Bieber Do Black Friday in Black Outfits and Sneakers
Hailey Baldwin Goes Grunge in Leather & Vans Sneakers in LA