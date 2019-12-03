Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Dresses Down a Pantsuit With a Hoodie & Her Go-To Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin: Bristol Studios x Adidas
Hailey Baldwin: Vans x Rhude
Hailey Baldwin: Adidas Continental
Hailey Baldwin: Nike x Fear of God Air Skylon 2
View Gallery 21 Images

Pantsuits aren’t only for the office — just ask Hailey Baldwin.

The 23-year-old model dressed down her pantsuit with a hoodie and sneakers yesterday to run errands in Los Angeles.

Baldwin wore a red suspended shoulder jacket and matching straight-leg trousers ($795 on Nordstrom.com) from Balenciaga. She layered the jacket over a gray hoodie for a more dressed-down vibe.

Hailey Baldwin, red blazer, staud bag, balenciaga pantsuit, red pants, nike air force 1, sneakers, white shoes, celebrity style, los angeles, december 2019 , Hailey BieberHailey Rhode Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Dec 2019Wearing Balenciaga Same Outfit as catwalk model *10128914f, Bag By Staud
Hailey Baldwin in a Balenciaga pantsuit and Nike Air Force 1s in Los Angeles, Dec. 2.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As of late, the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year has frequently been spotted in Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and she stuck with the silhouette yesterday.

Hailey Baldwin, balenciaga pantsuit, red pants, nike air force 1, sneakers, white shoes, celebrity style, los angeles, december 2019
A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Nike Air Force 1s.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Air Force 1 features a leather upper, silver hardware and rubber outsole; it was initially launched in the 1980s as a basketball shoe before becoming a lifestyle silhouette. The sneaker is available on Nike.com for $90.

Nike Air Force 1, white sneakers
Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
CREDIT: Nike.com

Baldwin accessorized her look with a croc-embossed Staud handbag (marked down on Nordstrom.com from $325 to $195), Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and Celine sunglasses.

Hailey Baldwin, red blazer, staud bag, balenciaga pantsuit, red pants, nike air force 1, sneakers, white shoes, celebrity style, los angeles, december 2019 , Hailey BieberHailey Rhode Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Dec 2019Wearing Balenciaga Same Outfit as catwalk model *10128914f, Bag By Staud
Hailey Baldwin in a Balenciaga pantsuit and Nike Air Force 1s in Los Angeles, Dec. 2.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Throughout the fall, Baldwin has frequently been spotted in Nike Air Force 1s. For instance, she wore the shoes on Oct. 15 with inside-out Maison Margiela pants in Los Angeles.

Hailey Baldwin, celebrity style, black tank top, mm6 Maison margiela, inside-out pants, bum bag, Louis Vuitton, Jennifer fisher , gold hoop earrings, Oliver peoples sunglasses, Hailey Bieber, heads to a hair salon. 15 Oct 2019 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA528021_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Baldwin wears Mm6 Maison Margiela pants with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on Oct. 15.
CREDIT: MEGA
She wore them again on  Nov. 15 with a bomber jacket and black pants, rewearing them the next day with a sweatsuit for a bike ride with husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin, Nike, Air Force 1, athleisure, sneakers
Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 15.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, los angeles, september 2019, celebrity style, bike ride, crocs foam clogs, nike air force 1s
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.
CREDIT: Mega

Other go-to sneakers for the star include Adidas Continental 80s and Vans Old-Skools.

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s sneaker style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Does the High-Heeled Thong Sandal Trend in Miami

Hailey and Justin Bieber Do Black Friday in Black Outfits and Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Goes Grunge in Leather & Vans Sneakers in LA

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad