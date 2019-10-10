Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Coordinates the Season’s ‘It’ Sandals With Her Baseball Cap

By Ella Chochrek
Of course Hailey Baldwin has autumn’s biggest shoe in her wardrobe.

The 22-year-old supermodel wore the season’s hottest sandals with a casual look yesterday while out and about in Los Angeles. Baldwin’s ensemble consisted of a Jil Sander blazer ($3,130 on Farfetch.com) layered over a Cornell University crewneck and slim white pants.

Hailey Baldwin wears red Bottega Veneta sandals that match her baseball cap in L.A. on Oct. 9.
CREDIT: MEGA
On her feet, the “Drop the Mic” co-host sported her Bottega Veneta quilted square-toed sandals — dubbed one of the “it” shoes of fall ’19 — in a cherry red colorway exclusive to Mytheresa.com.

A close-up shot of Hailey Baldwin’s Bottega Veneta sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

The sandals have a ’90s-inspired square toe (a major trend that was arguably orchestrated by Bottega designer Daniel Lee), a lamb leather upper and a stiletto heel. The shoe has other stylish celebrity fans in Rihanna and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley — and it’s found a home among fashion’s elite, having appeared on the streets outside runway shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Bottega Veneta red quilted sandals.
CREDIT: Mytheresa.com

Baldwin matched her sandals to her baseball cap. Additional accessories included a Balenciaga croc-embossed handbag and gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.

While she opted for heels yesterday, the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year typically goes for more casual footwear on the streets. Trainers and combat boots make up much of her wardrobe, with favorite brands including Dr. Martens, Adidas and Vans.

Hailey Baldwin wears red Bottega Veneta sandals that match her baseball cap in L.A. on Oct. 9.
CREDIT: MEGA
Flip through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s best shoe moments.

