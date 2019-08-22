Hailey Baldwin Takes Business Style to New Heights With the Pointiest Pumps

Businesswear can be boring, but Hailey Baldwin has the secret to making it a little more exciting.

The 22-year-old model elevated her suit with statement-making red pumps while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday.

Hailey Baldwin wears Balenciaga pumps in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Balenciaga’s pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

Baldwin sported an oversized blazer with an Alexander Wang top and black pants.

But the highlight of the look was the shoes: a pair of red pumps from Balenciaga’s fall ’19 collection. The shoes, which appeared on the runway at the label’s Paris Fashion Week show, feature an exaggerated pointed toe, with a stiletto heel and a wraparound strap at the ankle.

Balenciaga fall ’19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Drop the Mic” co-host accessorized her look with her favorite Celine sunglasses and a Balenciaga Hour XS croc-embossed handbag.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles Aug. 21. CREDIT: Splash News

For fall ’19, Balenciaga is bringing back feminine silhouettes — a change from the statement sneakers that have dominated in recent seasons. In addition to Baldwin’s red-hot heels, the label showed pointy-toe pumps with logos and fringe details.

In general, fall’s trends include platform pumps, over-the-knee boots and hikers. Popular colorways include brown and millennial purple — and patterns like plaid and snakeskin appear on everything from boots to stilettos.

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s street style outfits.

Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin talk about her street style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Goes Monochrome in the Buzzy Nike x Comme des Garçons Shox TL

Hailey Baldwin’s Neon-Dipped Adidas Sneakers Match Her Outfit in the Most Clever Way